Top 3 Reasons You Should Be Excited about Cisco DevNet and How You Can Master It with 350-901 Exam

Are you aware that there are about 26 million software developers around the world? And you could be the next name on the list if you adopt a few simple strategies? All things considered, software development is one of the fastest-growing fields in the era of digital technologies, thanks to the collective efforts from key certification vendors like Cisco.

If you’ve been following tech news lately, you might have heard about the Cisco DevNet program designed to help IT professionals and software developers write codes effectively. This guide reveals the top 3 reasons you should be excited about Cisco DevNet and how the Cisco 350-901 exam could help transform your IT career.

3 Reasons Why You Should Be Interested in Cisco DevNet

Cisco DevNet is a developer program designed by this vendor to help IT professionals and developers gain skills to write apps and develop integrations with Cisco APIs, products, and platforms. This program enables you to validate your key technical skills to leverage the potential of applications, automation, and infrastructure for the network, DevOps, Internet of Things (IoT), and Webex. Read on to find the top 3 reasons you should consider the Cisco DevNet program:

It Places More Emphasis on Automation

Automation continues to receive plenty of attention with the increased adoption of new technologies. And Cisco is at the forefront of these innovations with its application programming interfaces (APIs) and infrastructure as code, streamlining the app development and delivery processes. By automating the key processes involved in app development, you decrease the potential downtime while delivering the best products to users.

It Gives a New Meaning to Career Growth

The Cisco DevNet certification path is all about harnessing the power of technology to help streamline app development and user experience. With the credentials from the Cisco DevNet program, you can build a lasting career by verifying your knowledge of in-demand network automation and software skills. If you’ve ever wanted to become an Automation Engineer, a Cloud Developer, or a Software Engineer, this is your time to shine.

It Helps You Stay Up to Date with New Technologies

DevNet is the latest solution as far as Cisco offerings are involved. And getting certified within this path confirms your desire to keep abreast of the latest technologies. By becoming accredited, you can build your business environment around Cisco, no matter what happens in the future.

Making a Statement with the Cisco 350-901 Exam

The Cisco 350-901 exam, formally called Developing Applications Using Cisco Core Platforms and APIs, targets learners willing to validate their mastery of software development and design. It covers the knowledge of Cisco platforms, the ability to use APIs, infrastructure, and automation, as well as the proficiency in deploying and securing an application. Successful test-takers satisfy a part of the requirements for the Cisco Certified DevNet Professional and Cisco Certified DevNet Expert certifications. Besides, they also obtain the Cisco Certified DevNet Specialist – Core title after completing this test.

Wrapping Up

You only need one look to realize that software development is one of the fastest-growing fields in the IT landscape. If you need more reasons to establish a career in this domain, think about the benefits such as hefty paychecks and guaranteed job security. If you want to enjoy these perks, the best thing you can do is to attempt the Cisco 350-901 exam. Here’s hoping that this guide has convinced you to make the next move towards becoming a Cisco certified DevNet professional.