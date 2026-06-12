The Philippines Kit: The Hidden Gem of Asian Football

When people talk about the best kits coming out of Asia, the usual suspects are Japan, South Korea, or Saudi Arabia. The Philippines rarely gets a mention, and honestly that’s a shame. The Philippine national football team has been quietly building something special both on and off the pitch, and their current kit is a big part of that story. If you follow Asian football or just appreciate a shirt with real personality behind it, this one is worth your attention.

A New Era with PUMA

In May 2024, the Philippine Football Federation signed a four-year deal with PUMA, with the new collection officially unveiled in December of that year. It was a massive step up from previous suppliers and the kits made their competitive debut at the 2024 ASEAN Championship. From the moment they were revealed, it was clear that the Philippines were serious about their identity as a football nation.

If you follow Philippine football and want to keep up with the team’s latest news and find where to get your hands on official gear, the Arena Plus sign up is a great starting point for everything connected to the local football scene.

The Home Kit: Blue With Purpose

The home shirt is built around blue, staying true to the team’s traditional colour palette, but the details are where it really comes alive. On the back of the nape sits a golden sun and three stars taken directly from the Philippine flag, a subtle but beautifully executed nod to national identity that avoids feeling overdone. The fabric is PUMA’s CLOUDSPUN technology, made with 95% recycled materials, so it scores points on the sustainability front too.

The overall look is clean, modern and carries that sense of national pride that kit lovers always want to see done properly.

The Away Kit: Simple and Sharp

The away shirt goes with white, which works as a great contrast to the blue of the home kit. It keeps the same design language, including the flag detail at the nape, and has that understated quality that away kits often get right when they resist the temptation to do too much. It is the kind of second kit that just works.

A Kit Identity Built From Unexpected Places

One of the most interesting things about the Philippines kit is the road it took to get here. Not long ago the team was wearing fairly generic designs with little personality. The turning point came in an unusual way: in 2023 a small US-based brand called JerseyBird posted a TikTok concept design for the Philippines national team that went viral, and the federation actually reached out to use it. It is one of those rare moments where social media creativity genuinely changed the direction of a national team’s visual identity. From there things have only gone upward, culminating in the PUMA partnership.

Is It Worth Adding to Your Collection?

If you are drawn to kits that have a real story behind them, the Philippines shirt is a strong pick. It is not a kit backed by millions of fans or decades of global exposure, and that is exactly what gives it that collector appeal. PUMA’s quality is reliable, the design is well thought out, and the price sits comfortably compared to bigger national team shirts.

Asian football is growing fast and the Philippines is one of those teams that deserves far more attention than it gets. Their kit reflects that pretty well.